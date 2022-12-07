Exclusive: “Crazy bid” required for Arsenal to seal transfer of Premier League winner

Arsenal would need to make a crazy offer to Bayern Munich to persuade them to sell Leroy Sane, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Sane has been the subject of some transfer gossip stories in recent times, with Romano once again putting these stories to bed after previously debunking claims that the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool were in for the Germany international.

“It will be a tough deal for any club, and there are no offers on the Bayern table yet,” Romano said a few months ago in relation to Man Utd and Liverpool links, and it seems it’s a similar story for Arsenal.

Discussing the latest Sane speculation today, the journalist said: “There has been some speculation, but there are no talks between Bayern and Arsenal for Sane as of today.

“I don’t see Bayern selling Sane in January unless a crazy bid arrives – their plan is to continue with him.”

This is a blow for Arsenal, who could really do with strengthening their attack again in the near future following the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

Like Jesus, Sane is a former Manchester City player whom Mikel Arteta will know well from his time working under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, but he may have to look elsewhere for a new attacking player.

Sane is a superb talent who has proven himself by winning two Premier League titles during his spell at City, whilst enjoying further success at the Allianz Arena, but it’s therefore not too surprising that Bayern don’t seem keen to let him go at the moment.