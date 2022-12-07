Why Arsenal may prioritise three other transfer targets over Gabriel Jesus replacement

Arsenal are reportedly looking at potential transfers of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Youri Tielemans and Danilo and may not rush into signing a new striker.

The Gunners are facing a mini crisis at the moment as Jesus could be out for a few months due to an injury picked up with Brazil at the World Cup, and there’ll surely be many fans who want the club to move for a new signing up front this winter.

However, a report from Goal points out that this isn’t really the Arsenal way, with the north London giants neglecting to panic buy when they lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last January.

Arsenal instead waited until the summer to sign Jesus from Manchester City, and it could be that they’ll adopt a similar approach now and stick to the players like Mudryk, Tielemans and Danilo, who were part of their long-term plans anyway.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is one of Arsenal’s targets
Arsenal could do well to bring in Mudryk in particular, as he can provide a goal threat and breathe new life into Mikel Arteta’s attack, even if he’s not an out-and-out striker.

The Ukraine international has looked hugely impressive this season and it could be that his arrival would free up Gabriel Martinelli to move into a central role until Jesus returns.

