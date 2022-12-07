Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in what would be a shock transfer, beating Manchester United to the Portuguese forward.

Felix is enjoying an impressive World Cup with Portugal at the moment, and a move away from Atletico Madrid now seems likely.

Felix signed for Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £113m, according to BBC, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him since moving to the club.

Now, according to Marca, Aston Villa are surprisingly leading the race for Felix, despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG.

The report claims that talks are already underway between Villa and Atletico, with his agent Jorge Mendes keen to secure Felix a move to the Premier League.

It’s unclear why Aston Villa are best placed to secure the transfer of Felix, but you’d imagine they’d need to improve their league position to convince Felix to join the club.

Villa currently sit in 12th in the Premier League and without Champions League football, which could deter Felix from making the move to Villa Park.