Barcelona using the World Cup to track Arsenal star ahead of 2023 move

Barcelona are using the World Cup to keep tabs on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli ahead of a potential move in 2023.

After an impressive season with Arsenal, Martinelli earned his first World Cup call-up this winter. The Arsenal forward hasn’t featured too much for his country due to Brazil’s immense attack, but to even make the squad is an impressive achievement.

Despite their poor financial situation, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Martinelli ahead of a potential move in 2023.

The chances of Barcelona being able to afford Martinelli at this moment seem slim, with Arsenal under little pressure to offload their young winger.

It took a while for Martinelli to get going at Arsenal, but he’s slowly become a key player under Mikel Arteta.

The report, however, claims that Barcelona have a good relationship with Martinelli and his team, so Arsenal will be hoping his head isn’t turned when the January transfer window comes around.

Although Barcelona may not be able to afford him right now, if Martinelli pushes for a move then Arsenal may be forced to let him go on the cheap.