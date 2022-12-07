Belgian star announces retirement from international football after disappointing World Cup

Belgian forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football after a disappointing World Cup tournament.

Belgium crashed out of the World Cup after failing to qualify from the group stage of the tournament. With Belgium’s squad ageing, particularly their defence, they struggled to compete with the high-pressing, high-tempo teams of the World Cup.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez stood down from his position following their disappointing exit, and one of their key players over the years has now announced his retirement from international football.

As seen above, former Chelsea forward Hazard has announced his retirement from Belgium.

Hazard has struggled to find consistent form since moving to Real Madrid from Chelsea, and regular injuries made him a doubt for this current World Cup.

Unfortunately, Hazard was a shadow of his former self during the tournament in Qatar and Belgium failed to get out of the groups.

Hazard wasn’t the only poor performer in the squad, but with regular injuries and turning 32 in January, Hazard has decided now is the time to hang up his international boots.

