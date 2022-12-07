“Pushing very, very hard” – Reporter describes state of play for Liverpool, Chelsea & City in Bellingham transfer battle

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports has described the state of play as the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City chase the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The England international is having a superb World Cup right now after also showing his immense potential in his time playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, and it seems all but certain he’ll be on his way out of his current club in a big-money move before too long.

See the latest update in the video clip below, with Solhekol claiming Dortmund are prepared to sell Bellingham for around £130million next summer, with Liverpool “pushing very, very hard” to sign the 19-year-old…

? "Everybody wants him" Sky Sports News understands Borussia Dortmund would be prepared to sell Jude Bellingham next summer for between £85m-130m ??? pic.twitter.com/SLMiIjiudC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 6, 2022

Chelsea and Man City also appear to be in the running, but the reporter suggests Manchester United are not currently looking in a good position to get this deal done.

Bellingham could transform Liverpool’s midfield, with Jurgen Klopp looking in need of replacing ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner.

Chelsea also need to make changes in that department, however, with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante both set to be out of contract in the summer.

City also have potential issues as Ilkay Gundogan is nearing the end of his contract, and it would surely be great business to get Bellingham linking up with his old Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland again.