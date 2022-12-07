Big news coming out of Germany about Jude Bellingham that will delight Liverpool fans

Jude Bellingham is the hottest prospect in European football at present and there has been a big update from Germany regarding his future.

The England international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season for a massive fee as the 19-year-old star looks to take the next step in his career.

Dortmund are said to be demanding between €100m-€150m for the midfielder and that is likely to be at the higher end following Bellingham’s impressive World Cup campaign so far, reports Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have struck up a friendship at the World Cup with the Dortmund star and it might be working according to the latest report from Germany.

According to Christian Falk, the management team of Jude Bellingham have informed Real Madrid that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the 19-year-old.

The Reds have put in the groundwork in order to sign the England international and it looks like it is paying off.

This would be a huge signing for Liverpool should they pull it off and this will be welcomed news for Reds around the world.