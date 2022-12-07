Chelsea propose swap deal to sign Bayern Munich star in 2023

Chelsea have proposed a swap deal to Bayern Munich to sign French forward Kingsley Coman.

After a disappointing start to the season, reinforcements will be necessary for Chelsea in the January transfer window. Graham Potter’s side currently sit eighth in the Premier League having only scored 17 goals this season.

Potter may have to consider revamping his attack in order to be more effective in front of goal, and a report from GOAL (via SPORT), has claimed that Chelsea have proposed a swap deal to Bayern Munich involving Coman.

The report claims that Christian Pulisic has been offered the other way in order to tempt Bayern to offload the French forward.

Pulisic has already shown his effectiveness in the Bundesliga, it just hasn’t worked out for him in England so far.

Coman has only started five league games for Bayern this season, so the German club may consider allowing him to leave in the January transfer window.

His lack of minutes could be a concern to Chelsea, but Coman is competing with the likes of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry for a starting spot.

