Chelsea remain interested in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and it’s looking increasingly likely that he’s going to leave Crystal Palace next summer.

The Crystal Palace winger has spent the majority of his career at Selhurst Park, with a spell at Manchester United proving unsuccessful.

Zaha hasn’t quite fulfilled his potential in his career, and at the age of 30, another move away from Crystal Palace could be in the pipeline.

A report from 90min has claimed that Marseille are ready to offer Zaha a move to France when his contract expires at the end of the season. The report also claims that Chelsea remain interested in Zaha, despite Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku being priorities.

Signing another contract at Crystal Palace could see Zaha ending his career at the club, without testing himself in the Champions League or competing for trophies.

However, whether he could break into a side competing in Europe is another question, as his move to Manchester United was far from a success.