Chelsea plotting sensational move for £73m Manchester United star

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Chelsea are plotting a surprise move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Sancho signed for Manchester United last year for a fee of around £73m, according to the BBC. His move back to England hasn’t quite worked out how he’d hoped so far, and is struggling to break into the Manchester United starting eleven.

After United brought in Antony during the summer transfer window, Sancho has fallen even further down the pecking order and is yet to show the sort of form that made Manchester United pay £73m to Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho has struggled for Manchester United.
Now, according to Calciomercatoweb, Chelsea are plotting a sensational move to sign the Manchester United winger.

The report claims that Chelsea will make a move once they offload Christian Pulisic, so it will be interesting to see whether United are willing to sell one of the most expensive signings in their history.

Despite costing a hefty amount, Sancho is yet to produce performances worthy of this value, but selling him to a Premier League rival is unlikely to be in United’s plans.

