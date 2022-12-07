Chelsea ace could be open to Newcastle United transfer following summer interest – journalist

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic could be open to a transfer to Newcastle United as they continue to progress as a potential top four club.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who sees no reason Pulisic wouldn’t want to swap Stamford Bridge for St James’ Park if the opportunity arises this January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said: “I think a lot of players will be interested in a move to Newcastle right now.

“They’re flying high at the top end of the Premier League table. It looks like they could potentially finish in the top four this season as well, and obviously it’s a really exciting project under the new owners at Newcastle.”

Newcastle fans would surely welcome Pulisic, who, despite his struggles at Chelsea, has long looked like a player with big potential.

It could be that Eddie Howe’s style of football would be a better fit for the USA international, meaning he could revive his career with a move to the north east.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Newcastle were keen to negotiate for Pulisic and other Blues players during the summer.

In another exclusive column, Romano also stated that Manchester United considered a deal for the 24-year-old, only for Chelsea to decide they didn’t want to send the player out on loan.

