“I don’t understand it” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister goes on Instagram rant as Portugal legend is left on the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro has taken to Instagram to complain about her brother being left out of the starting line up in Portugal’s win over Switzerland that saw them progress to the World Cup quarter-finals last night.

Ronaldo has been enduring a difficult second half to 2022, having lost his place at Manchester United before seeing his contract terminated, and with his place in his national team’s first XI now looking uncertain as well.

Despite the 37-year-old only being on the bench, Portugal ran out 6-1 winners in a hugely convincing display, with Ronaldo’s replacement, 21-year-old striker Goncalo Ramos, scoring a hat-trick.

Ronaldo’s sister, however, made it clear that she didn’t understand the manager’s decision…

Ronaldo clearly has the support of his family in these difficult times, but perhaps the former Man Utd and Real Madrid man could take his decline with a bit more grace.

At his age, it’s no shame to be playing less often at the highest level, so he could perhaps conduct himself with a bit more professionalism and put the good of the team more instead of holding controversial interviews with Piers Morgan and allowing his family to post stuff like this.