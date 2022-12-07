Date given as Raheem Sterling could return to England duty earlier than expected

Raheem Sterling is considering rejoining the England camp after leaving last week due to a personal matter.

Ahead of the Three Lions’ last-16 clash with Senegal last Sunday, the Chelsea star returned to England to check on his family following a burglary at his Surrey home.

It is believed that the footballer’s family were not in the house at the time of the robbery and Sterling was adamant that he would only consider returning to the World Cup once he could be confident that his family were safe and secure following discussions with police, reports the Daily Mail.

That comeback seems to be growing closer now as the Chelsea star is considering his return to the England camp.

According to the Daily Mail, Sterling is contemplating the possibility of returning to England’s base in Al Wakrah and could arrive back on Friday – just 24 hours before the Three Lions’ quarter-final clash against France.

There is understood to be some optimism that the FA could provide an update on Thursday regarding the situation as Gareth Southgate would love to have one of his favourite players back if he is up for it.

Should Sterling return, it is unlikely that he will play a part in the France match but his teammates will be glad to have him around the squad for what is, England’s toughest match of the tournament so far.