Erik ten Hag has spoken publicly about Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since he left Manchester United.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract at the club had been terminated with immediate effect, with no comment from the manager Ten Hag.

It was clear to see that Ronaldo wasn’t in Ten Hag’s plans, with the Portuguese striker barely starting a Premier League game this season.

Now, Ten Hag has spoken out about Ronaldo for the first time since he left Manchester United.

“He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future,” said Ten Hag, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

It was a short and sweet comment on Ronaldo – Ten Hag doesn’t want the 37-year-old to be a distraction anymore, part of the reason why he’s now left the club.

No player is bigger than Manchester United, and the club now have to look forward. If they continue to worry or talk about Ronaldo, then terminating his contract was pointless, as it will continue to be an unwanted distraction.

Losing Ronaldo off the wage bill will allow Manchester United to continue to grow, hopefully bringing in a younger attacker to replace him with a long-term plan in mind.