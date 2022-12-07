Newcastle United were one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in the summer.

The talented young forward just enjoyed a memorable game last night as he hit a stunning hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-1 World Cup victory over Switzerland.

Ramos looks a huge talent, and it seems there was already a lot of interest in him before this season, with Newcastle alongside Wolves and Paris Saint-Germain as suitors for the 21-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

“Paris Saint-Germain wanted Ramos last summer but there was no way to agree with Benfica,” Romano said.

“Wolves and Newcastle were also interested but decided to proceed with different strategy. We will see what happens next, but he’s a top talent for sure and he’s already attracted interest.”

Newcastle have spent big under their wealthy Saudi owners since they bought the club last year, and it certainly seems like Ramos could have been another smart addition to Eddie Howe’s squad.

It will be interesting to see if NUFC go back in for the Portugal international again in the near future, though his form at this World Cup will surely also make other big clubs stand up and take notice.