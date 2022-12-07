Graham Potter wants Chelsea to sign exciting 10-goal attacker

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old centre-forward is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in European football right now and the Blues are hoping to sign him in the summer.

A report from Fichajes claims that Graham Potter has asked the Blues to sign the 19-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants can agree on a deal with RB Leipzig.

The German club signed Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the season but the player is currently on loan at the Austrian club.

He is expected to join his new club at the end of the season and Chelsea will have to convince Leipzig to sell the player even before he has made his debut with them.

The report claims that the German club could demand a fee of around €50 million and Chelsea would have no problems paying that kind of money for his services.

The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future as he could sort out Chelsea’s goalscoring problems for the foreseeable future.

The Blues have struggled to find the net this season with summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not at his best since joining the club.

There is a distinct lack of goalscorers at the club right now and Chelsea will have to address the problem if they want to challenge for the major trophies once again.

Sesko has 10 goals and five assists across all competitions this season.