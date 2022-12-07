Chelsea attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech is expected to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The 29-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of expectations, but he has not been able to hold down a regular starting berth at the London club.

Ziyech is not a key part of Graham Potter’s plans, and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. He has started just once in the league for Chelsea this season.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for Morocco in the World Cup so far and he has helped them reach the Quarterfinals of the competition.

He will be hoping to secure a move away from Chelsea once the marquee event is over.

Journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed that his move to AC Milan is likely to go through.

Venerato said (h/t Sportwitness): “The Rossoneri are afraid of losing Leao, but in January, we will need to understand what to do with Charles De Ketelaere and whether we continue to trust him. However, the Ziyech deal with Chelsea will 99% go through.”

The Italian giants have been interested in signing the Moroccan for a while now, and it will be interesting to see if they can get that deal over the line.

The midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition for AC Milan. He will add creativity and goals in the final third for the Italian giants.

The 29-year-old is an exceptional passer in the final third and his ability to create chances with long-range passing will make him an asset for the Rossoneri.

Furthermore, he is quite effective from set pieces and he will add a new dimension to the AC Milan attack.

It is fair to assume that the player will be available for a nominal price because of his situation at Chelsea and he could prove to be a bargain for Milan in the long run.

The midfielder is still at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in Italy. The lower intensity in Serie A is likely to suit him and it remains to be seen whether he can rediscover his confidence and form with a move to Italy.