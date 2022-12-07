Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo in recent months.

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window as well but he chose to stay at PSV Eindhoven and he has been outstanding for them.

The 23-year-old has 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for the Dutch outfit, and he has managed to perform at a high level in the World Cup as well.

Gakpo has managed to score 3 goals in the World Cup so far and the Netherlands have made it to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The player is likely to be in high demand in the upcoming windows and journalist Dean Jones claims that Manchester United wish they had signed him during the summer transfer window.

He told GMS: “They had a pretty clear run at Gakpo in the summer, in terms of big-club interest. So in hindsight, of course they wish they’d got that deal done but they can’t really think about that now. When you put that to people around the club; ‘it didn’t happen so you’ve got to move on.’”

The Red Devils will not only have to face extra competition for Gakpo now, but they will also have to pay a premium because of his World Cup performances as well.

Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a quality attacker after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can convince PSV Eindhoven to sell the player to them during the January window.

Gakpo is an elite talent and he deserves to play at a higher level. A move to the Premier League will allow him to showcase his quality at a higher level.

Furthermore, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be an attractive proposition for the player.