22 England players train ahead of World Cup clash with France as fresh absences cause concern

With Raheem Sterling and Ben White flown back to England for personal reasons, England only have 24 players currently in their World Cup squad.

It’s a good job a 26-man squad is allowed for this World Cup as it means a few injuries shouldn’t have a catastrophic effect on the squad.

However, injuries to key players isn’t exactly what England are looking for as they look to face France on Saturday, and Gareth Southgate has been dealt a double blow.

According to David Ornstein, Callum Wilson and Declan Rice both missed training on Wednesday.

? England set to begin preparations for #FIFAWorldCup QF v France. 22 players taking part in training session today. Callum Wilson continuing rehabilitation on minor strain. Declan Rice unwell. No update on Raheem Sterling @TheAthleticFC #ENG #FRA #ENGFRA https://t.co/VAqsBlkeuX pic.twitter.com/jqJD3IHDHX — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 7, 2022

With Southgate opting to take just two out-and-out strikers to the tournament, England will be left with just Harry Kane if Wilson is unable to play on Saturday.

Rice has become a key player for England over the last few years, so losing him ahead of the quarter-finals would be catastrophic.

Hopefully, both players are missing training as a precautionary and will be fit enough to face France on Saturday night, with Sterling and White already likely to be out.