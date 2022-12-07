Leicester man set to be offered to Inter in January

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is reportedly set to be offered to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

The Turkey international was once a key player for the Foxes but has not been at his best for a while now, and has been linked with the likes of Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas in recent times.

Now reports in Italy are also naming Inter as a possible destination for Soyuncu, whose previous form might still tempt big clubs to take a gamble on him.

Leicester often sell their best players, and one imagines if they’d cashed in on Soyuncu a year or two ago they could’ve made a lot of money from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, who were linked with him at points.