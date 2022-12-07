Liverpool considering signing Real Madrid star on a Bosman next summer

Liverpool are considering signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio on a Bosman transfer next summer.

Asensio has shown during the World Cup that he’s capable of playing in a host of positions in attack. The Real Madrid man is predominantly an attacking midfielder but has lined up for Spain in a centre-forward role as well as out wide.

His versatility could make him an attractive prospect to many clubs around Europe, especially considering he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Now, according to the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Asensio on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a huge admirer of the Spanish international.

Being capable of playing all across a front three would make him a useful addition to Liverpool’s side. Klopp’s men have struggled to find consistent form this season, so adding much-needed competition to his attack would be beneficial, and Asensio certainly has the pedigree to push his teammates further.