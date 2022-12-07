Liverpool have been linked with the move for Jude Bellingham for months now.

It is no secret that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the 19-year-old England international at the end of the season, and it appears that the Reds are currently favourites to sign him.

According to a report from journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Jude Bellingham, and they will face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, the Reds are well ahead of the Spanish club in the race and the player’s family would prefer him to join the Anfield outfit.

Bellingham is one of the best young players in the world right now and he has been outstanding for England in the World Cup.

The player is reportedly valued at €150 million and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can afford that kind of money for him. The Reds will have to shatter their transfer record in order to stand any chance of signing him at the end of this season.

However, Bellingham has the potential to develop into a world-class player, and he could sort out their midfield department for the foreseeable future.

Although the asking price is quite steep at this moment, the midfielder has the attributes to justify the investment in the long run.

Liverpool have a number of injury-prone midfielders at their disposal and Klopp will need a significant overhaul in the middle of the park. Bellingham would be a sensational addition to his side but the Reds might need to bring in more than just one midfielder in the summer.