Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has been outstanding for the German club since joining them.

The 19-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for the Bavarian giants and Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

A report from Fichajes claims that the two English clubs are attentive to the situation of the 19-year-old and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the upcoming windows.

Musiala is an elite talent who is highly rated around Europe. He has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer and he would be an excellent long-term acquisition for both English clubs.

However, it’s fair to assume that any move away from Bayern Munich is nearly impossible right now.

He is highly rated at the German club and he has a long-term contract with them until the summer of 2026. Furthermore, the German giants are looking to hand him a pay rise and extend his deal with them.

Liverpool and Manchester United would have to pay well over the odds just to bring the German club to the negotiating table.

Musiala has scored 12 goals and picked up 10 assists across all competitions for the German club this season and he is likely to improve even further with coaching and experience.

The former Chelsea youth player might come to the Premier League in future, but his English suitors will have to wait for a considerable period of time before the German giants are prepared to sanction his departure.