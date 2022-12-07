Liverpool pushing to sign World Cup star in January after meeting with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are pushing to sign Fiorentina and Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat in January as the Reds look to strengthen their midfield for the second half of the campaign.

That is according to FootMercato, who reports that Amrabat’s entourage has already met with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and it is said that the meeting between the two parties was a positive one.

There is a plan to meet again over a move to Anfield after the 2022 World Cup as Amrabat has helped Morocco to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in their history.

The 26-year-old has been one of the stars of the tournament in Qatar and showed all of his qualities in the African side’s famous victory over Spain on Tuesday, that’s why there are many clubs after the Morocco international.

According to the report, Tottenham are also interested in making a move for Amrabat and there are said to be several more English top-flight clubs.

Spurs were close to completing the transfer last summer but it never came to fruition.

Liverpool are in need of another midfielder and Amrabat’s profile would be a perfect fit for the Premier League giants. The Reds will be looking to put their season right after Christmas and the Moroccan could play an important role in that.