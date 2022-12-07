Liverpool star absent from training as squad begin camp in Dubai

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was absent from training as the squad begin a training camp in Dubai.

With a large portion of Liverpool’s squad not participating in the World Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s men jetted off to Dubai for a winter training camp ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Liverpool Echo reported that 33 players travelled to Dubai with Liverpool, but one player was seen training alone in a lighter session with the club’s rehab fitness coach.

The report claims that Jones was seen carrying out a light session away from his teammates, and he wasn’t spotted in any of the team sessions on Monday as well as on Wednesday.

The fact that Jones was still seen jogging out on the grass is a small positive as the injury he’s carrying doesn’t appear to be too serious.

However, with games coming thick and fast in the new year, Klopp will be desperate for a fit and firing squad, so hopefully, for Liverpool fans, Jones will be back fit come the return of the Premier League in a few weeks.