Liverpool to step up interest in World Cup star following conclusion of the tournament

Liverpool are set to step up their interest in Benfica defender Antonio Silva after the World Cup.

Silva recently became the youngster ever player to represent Portugal at a World Cup as he started their final group game against South Korea.

To be called up at the age of 19 is impressive and to be given a starting spot is an incredible achievement.

The Benfica defender has had an impressive season in Portugal, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

Now, according to A Bola (via Calcio Mercato), Liverpool are to step up their interest in Silva after the World Cup.

With Virgil van Dijk now 31 years old, Liverpool could be plotting a move for Silva as a long-term replacement for the Dutch defender. With Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Van Dijk currently in defence, Silva may struggle to break into the starting eleven immediately.

However, planning for the future and securing targets before they’ve reached their peak will allow Liverpool to save spending hundreds of millions in the future and there’s no doubt Silva should have what it takes to reach the highest level.