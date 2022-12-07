Liverpool in pole position to clinch Jude Bellingham transfer, talks more advanced than Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international’s family are said to prefer Liverpool over Real Madrid at the moment, according to Christian Falk, who adds that the Reds’ talks are also more advanced at this stage.

See below for the latest on the Bellingham transfer saga from Falk…

Bellingham is a world class talent who would be a great fit at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp in need of a new generation of talent in that area of the pitch.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara look a little past their best, and Bellingham would breathe new life into the team if he joined.

Real Madrid tend to bring in the big names they want, but it seems they may end up being disappointed here, with Bellingham’s family seeming to lean towards a move back to England.

The 19-year-old first burst onto the scene here in a spell at Birmingham City, and has been a joy to watch in his time at Dortmund.

