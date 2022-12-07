Manchester United still in talks with reps of World Cup star after pursuing summer transfer

Manchester United are reportedly still in talks with the representatives of PSV forward Cody Gakpo as Fabrizio Romano tips him to be a big name on the move in 2023 after his superb form for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

Gakpo has been a joy to watch in Qatar so far, playing a key role in helping his country reach the quarter-finals of the competition, which they’ll surely now feel they could go on and win.

Romano is a big fan of Gakpo and has explained the latest on Man Utd’s efforts to sign him, and their chances of doing so.

It seems that the 23-year-old was initially in line to be sold next summer, but his World Cup performances could mean PSV decide to cash in on him in January instead, and the Red Devils will be one of probably a growing list of clubs chasing him this winter.

“I want to start with Cody Gakpo because he’s been incredible in the group stages with the Dutch national team, scoring one goal in each of those three games. He was also key for the Netherlands as they beat the USA to set up a quarter-final tie with Argentina,” Romano said.

“Manchester United wanted him in the summer and they are still in talks with people close to the player. It’s not just them, though, with other clubs also showing an interest.

“PSV’s plan had been to keep Gakpo this January and then sell in the summer, but if a €50m bid comes in in January there is a chance for him to leave. I’m told there is a very serious chance of a move, so keep an eye on him in the next few weeks.”

United could do with a signing like Gakpo to breathe new life into their attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the inconsistent form of players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony.