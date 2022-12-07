Manchester United offer €30m plus player for Dutch international

Manchester United have offered €30m plus Diogo Dalot for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

Despite his upturn in form this season, Dalot has struggled to find consistency since he joined Manchester United. The Portuguese defender was often rotated with Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season, but he’s now the first-choice at the club.

However, if Erik ten Hag wants to take Manchester United to the next level, then a new right-back could be on the cards.

According to journalist Ciro Venerato (via Sport Witness), Manchester United have offered €30m plus Dalot in exchange for Inter Milan right-back Dumfries, but this offer is likely to be rejected.

Dumfries has been impressive for Holland at the current World Cup, but it’s a similar story for Dalot with Portugal. In Portugal’s most recent game against Switzerland, Dalot was selected over Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo and helped provide an assist during a 6-1 win.

The report from Venerato claims that Inter Milan consider Dumfries a key player for the remainder of the season, so a January transfer window move seems unlikely.