Newcastle duo set to leave for Premier League clubs next month

Newcastle United could reportedly be about to let two first-team players leave for other Premier League clubs in the January transfer window.

According to various reports, it looks like Ryan Fraser and Chris Wood could be making way after a lack of impact at St James’ Park this season.

Fraser has struggled to shine under Eddie Howe despite previously being a key player for him at Bournemouth, and he’s now being linked with Southampton.

Wood, meanwhile, hasn’t lived up to expectations since joining Newcastle from Burnley a year ago, and he’s now expected to be the subject of a loan bid from Leeds United.

Newcastle will likely need to sell before they can buy this January, in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play rules.

If they do manage to let players like this leave, one imagines the Magpies could then be busy targeting further big names after recent deals for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.