Newcastle United are following Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and are also making a winger a priority in the transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Magpies are not yet negotiating a deal for Caicedo, but Romano has suggested they’re one of a number of clubs showing an interest in the talented young Ecuador international, who has really taken his game up a level in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle would do well to win the race for Caicedo, but it may be that they will keep trying for a signing out wide as a priority, with Romano stating that’s something they were keen to get done in the summer.

“Newcastle wanted a winger in the summer, so they are still exploring the market for that position ahead of January,” Romano said.

“On midfielders, they are following Moises Caicedo for sure but at the moment there are no negotiations at all with Newcastle. Many top clubs are following him closely.”

NUFC should have plenty of money to spend as their Saudi owners continue to show plenty of ambition in trying to transform the club into a top four side, so it will be interesting to see what they come up with next after smart recent signings such as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.