French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Juventus at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and he has not signed a contract extension with the Italian club so far.

The player has been continuously linked with a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United reportedly keen on securing his services on a free transfer.

Rabiot will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs during the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can convince him to join them.

The player was recently quizzed about his links with the Premier League, and he has revealed that he wants to play in England.

His revelation will certainly come as a boost to Newcastle, and his other suitors from the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

He said (h/t 90min): “Premier League attracts me. I’ve always said I’d like to play there – will it be at the end of my contract at Juve? I don’t know. I don’t have favourite team in England, no team where I’d necessarily like to play.”

The midfielder is reportedly looking for wages of around €10 million per season and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to offer him that kind of money.

The Magpies are the richest club in the world after the takeover, and they have done well to bring in a number of top-class players over the last few windows.

Eddie Howe could certainly use more quality in the midfielder and Rabiot would be a quality addition to the side. He could partner Bruno Guimaraes in the midfield next season.

The 27-year-old has been quite impressive in the World Cup for France.