Leeds United are said to be considering the idea of releasing Luke Ayling during next summer’s transfer window on a free.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who states that the defender is likely to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires as Leeds boss Jesse Marsch wants Cody Drameh to challenge Rasmus Kristensen for the right-back spot in his team.

Ayling is a fan favourite amongst the Elland Road faithful and presenter of the Leeds United – The View YouTube channel, Ger Lynch, has shared his disappointment at the idea of the 31-year-old leaving.

He said: “Luke Ayling has been with the club since 2016, has 228 appearances for the club and has been a massive leader and influence on the team during our promotion campaign and into the Premier League.

“He really has given an awful lot to Leeds. Hate to see a player just leave like that, I kind of want them to keep him around.”

Ayling has been a great servant to Leeds but for where the club wants to go over the next few years, players such as the 31-year-old will need to be moved on.