PSG among three European clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is the subject of interest for three clubs in France as the winger’s time at Crystal Palace gets closer to the end. 

The 30-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the top six clubs over the last decade and many are surprised that the winger was never been successful with one of the superclubs in England.

Zaha is often linked with moves away from Crystal Palace and next summer looks like the one when the Ivory Coast international will eventually leave Selhurst Park as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Many clubs are likely to be interested in the Palace star and the 30-year-old has a lot of attention from France.

French clubs interested in Zaha
According to 90min, Ligue 1 giants Marseille are preparing to offer Zaha a pre-contract deal in January – which is something English clubs are not allowed to do.

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are also interested in the Crystal Palace star as a move to France definitely seems on the table for the 30-year-old.

Zaha is likely to take his time when it comes to making a decision over his next move as it will likely be the last big one of his career.

