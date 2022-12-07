PSG chief confirms stance on potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed their stance on potentially signing former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was recently terminated, with the Portuguese striker now in need of a new club. At 37 years old, Ronaldo may find it difficult to find a club willing to pay his wages, but Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Ronaldo’s lawyers were currently checking over an offer from Saudi Arabia.

However, having dominated Europe for so many years, moving to Saudi Arabia may not be of interest to Ronaldo, who will undoubtedly still believe he can play in the Champions League.

Now, one club have practically ruled themselves out of the race to sign Ronaldo.

“The three players that we have [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe, it’s very difficult, but I wish him all the best. He’s fantastic and he’s still an amazing player,” said PSG president Al-Khelaifi, speaking about Ronaldo, as relayed by GOAL.

As we’ve seen at the World Cup, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have all been exceptional, with Ronaldo recently dropped to Portugal’s bench.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, it seems unlikely that he’d break into the PSG starting eleven, and this could be the case for most Champions League clubs who are able to afford him.