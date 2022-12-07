“I’m not going to hide it” – Club chief hints at joining Liverpool & co. in race for Jude Bellingham transfer

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has strongly hinted that his club could be ready to join the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham after his stunning performances at the 2022 World Cup.

The 19-year-old is establishing himself on the biggest stage now with a brilliant tournament, and Al-Khelaifi made it clear that he rates him as an amazing talent, saying that everyone is keen to sign him.

Bellingham is wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, as revealed by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol in the video clip below, but PSG’s president can also be seen speaking about the player towards the end of the clip…

? "Everybody wants him" Sky Sports News understands Borussia Dortmund would be prepared to sell Jude Bellingham next summer for between £85m-130m ??? pic.twitter.com/SLMiIjiudC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 6, 2022

He made no secret of his admiration of Bellingham, saying: “England (are) lucky to have him, to be honest. He’s one of the best players in the tournament.

“Amazing – his first World Cup. He’s calm and relaxed, confident – amazing.

“Everybody wants him, I’m not going to hide it.

“He’s at his club, and (we have) respect, so if we want to talk to him we’ll talk to the club first.”

This will surely be a bit of a worry for the likes of Liverpool, who could really do with luring Bellingham back to English football.

The Reds need a major rebuild in midfield after a disappointing start to this season, but they’d surely struggle to compete with PSG financially.