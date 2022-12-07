Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Premier League star will be a free agent at the end of the season and he will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs when the transfer window opens in January.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal and Real Madrid are the two clubs keeping tabs on the Belgian international, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to find a quality long-term replacement for star midfielder Toni Kroos and the Belgian has been identified as a potential target.

Tielemans has been an excellent servant for Leicester and he could prove to be a smart acquisition for Los Blancos, especially on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old is already playing at a high level and he has further room for development. A world-class coach like Carlo Ancelotti could help him improve further.

Real Madrid’s interest in the player will come as a blow to Arsenal who are hoping to sign him as well.

The Gunners are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether they can beat Real Madrid to the Belgian’s signature.

The opportunity to join Los Blancos is an attractive proposition for most players and they are likely to be able to offer him more wages as compared to Arsenal as well. Furthermore, they will have a head start in the transfer chase with foreign clubs able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the player from January.

On the other hand, Arsenal will have to wait until the summer transfer window to negotiate a free transfer.

Alternatively, the Gunners could look to sign the player for a nominal fee in January in order to beat Real Madrid to the player’s services.