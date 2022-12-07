Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Morocco international midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old has been highly impressive for his country in the World Cup so far and he has helped them reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Both Tottenham and Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements and Amrabat could prove to be a quality addition.

As per 90min, Tottenham wanted to sign him before they opted to bring in Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. It will be interesting to see if they can succeed in signing the 26-year-old this time around.

However, Fiorentina have no plans to let him leave in the January transfer window and both Premier League clubs will have to wait until the summer to sign him.

The Fiorentina star is at the peak of his powers right now and he could improve both teams if he joined them.

While Tottenham have quality midfielders at their disposal, they are lacking in depth and Amrabat’s arrival will allow Conte to rotate his midfield properly.

In the case of Liverpool, the Reds have had multiple injury problems this season and they are expected to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season when their contract expires.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince the Moroccan international to join them in the upcoming windows.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be a lucrative option for most players, and the 26-year-old could be tempted to make the step up to English football.

He could partner the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.