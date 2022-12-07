Tottenham are looking to sign the Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is struggling for regular game time at the Spanish club, and Tottenham have made an approach to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

A report from Sport claims that there are other clubs looking to sign the player but they are only hoping to sign him on a loan deal. On the other hand, Tottenham are willing to accept an option to buy the player permanently at the end of his loan spell.

The midfielder currently earns around €5 million per season at the Spanish club and his wages are also a problem for his suitors.

Antonio Conte knows the player well, and he is hoping to use his situation at Barcelona to his advantage, and lure him to the Premier League club.

Tottenham need to add more numbers to their midfield, and Kessie seems like a quality acquisition for them. He has the physical attributes to thrive in England, and the Ivorian international could develop into a key player for Tottenham.

The 25-year-old will add defensive cover and a physically imposing presence at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Barcelona to let the player leave on loan with an option to buy.

The Spanish giants will not want to weaken the squad midway through the season and therefore any transfer would depend on them bringing in a suitable replacement for the former AC Milan midfielder.

A move to the Premier League would allow the Ivorian to resurrect his career with a fresh start and regular football.