Exclusive: Chelsea’s Endrick alternatives, plus updates on Arsenal, Newcastle & more – Fabrizio Romano

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo when asked if a move to Al Nassr is done: “No, that’s not true — not true.”

Al Nassr’s proposal is on the table to Ronaldo, but he’s not given the green light as of now. As I said yesterday, he and his agent Jorge Mendes still hope to find a solution in Europe.

Arsenal

Official. Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the game vs Cameroon. Arsenal statement confirms “Gabriel Jesus will now begin his rehabilitation programme.”

Worrying news for Arsenal as the Brazilian striker could face three months out, but the club have not put a timescale on his return.

Arsenal are bound to be linked with a long list of attacking players now, but my understanding is that there’s nothing going on with Leroy Sane. I don’t see Bayern selling Sane in January unless a crazy bid arrives – their plan is to continue with him.

In other news, Arsenal continue to monitor their former player Yunus Musah, while both Chelsea and Liverpool have been in contact with the Valencia midfielder’s representatives (90min)

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin: “Joao Felix has top level but because of his relationship with Simeone and game time… we feel that makes sense to consider potential bids to sell him. I’d love for Joao to continue, but this is the current situation.”

Joao Felix sends a message to Atletico Madrid: “The way of playing with Portugal and then at the club is different. When the conditions are favourable, things go better.”

Bayern Munich

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez over a new contract will continue soon. They want him to stay beyond 2024. Talks were already progressing before the World Cup, and Bayern won’t change their position.

Benfica

What a performance last night from Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos as he hit a hat-trick for Portugal in their 6-1 win over Switzerland. The 21-year-old replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line up and was on fire to book their place in the quarter-finals.

My understanding, confirmed by Portugal manager Fernando Santos, is that Ronaldo was very professional and accepted the decision, he didn’t create any problem.

Paris Saint-Germain wanted Ramos last summer but there was no way to agree with Benfica. Wolves and Newcastle were also interested but decided to proceed with different strategy. We will see what happens next, but he’s a top talent for sure and he’s already attracted interest.

Chelsea

As I’ve mentioned in my video above, PSG are out of the race to sign Endrick and Real Madrid are the clear favourites now, so what about Chelsea?

Endrick was a target for Chelsea but they have many others in the list, – they are following many top young players around the world, albeit with nothing imminent.

Also, they will sign Christopher Nkunku who should be a superb addition to the squad, so that’s something for Blues fans to look forward to.

Germany

After a disappointing World Cup, it’s not too surprising to see speculation about the Germany manager’s job.

Thomas Tuchel would be open to listen their project, but it’s still too early because Hansi Flick has not resigned yet and nothing is sure on his position.

Liverpool fans can relax – Jurgen Klopp has no interest in the Germany job. He wants to keep going with Liverpool’s project and he’s already focused on 2023 plans at Anfield.

Newcastle

Newcastle wanted a winger in the summer, so they are still exploring the market for that position ahead of January. I expect that to be one of their priorities.

On midfielders, they are following Moises Caicedo for sure but at the moment there are no negotiations at all with Newcastle. Many top clubs are following him closely.

Portugal

Portugal coach Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo benched: “Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the captain of the national team. We’ve been friends for many years. He set the example of a captain.”

PSG

PSG have walked away from a potential deal to sign Endrick.

A few days ago, PSG offered €58m to Palmeiras after discussing personal terms with the player. PSG also offered €35m for Estevao, making a total package of €93m to Palmeiras.

However, the Palmeiras president rejected the bid and now PSG have left the negotiations and are no longer in the race.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi on Jude Bellingham: “Amazing player. He’s one of the best in the World Cup. He’s calm, confident… everybody wants him – so I’m not gonna hide it. I respect Dortmund, so who wants Bellingham has to speak with BVB.”

Marco Verratti will sign a new contract with PSG, as expected. He only wanted to stay in Paris and he’ll commit for the next four years. His new deal is expected to be completed very soon.

RB Leipzig

Josko Gvardiol’s agent Marjan Sisic: “We are not in a hurry for a transfer, there are no pre-agreements with any club. Top clubs are informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig and he’s happy there.”

Mohamed Simakan has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig, valid until June 2027. The deal was completed today. Simakan looks a top talent and appreciated by many important clubs around Europe, but accepted the proposal to extend his contract.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras. PSG have left the race for the Brazilian teenager after seeing a bid turned down by Palmeiras.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have agreed personal terms and are discussing the details of the contract.

Real Madrid are in pole position to get this deal done for a package worth €70m, they are working on the final details and hope to get it done soon.

Some fans have asked me about how this affects potential interest in Kylian Mbappe, but I don’t see links between Mbappe and Endrick, to be honest. Mbappe is world class while Endrick is a top talent for the future who won’t arrive at Real Madrid before 2024.

Spain

Luis Enrique on his future as Spain manager: “Next week we will speak and discuss about my future, now it’s not the right moment — I’m the one responsible.”

Spain were my favourites for the World Cup, but what a performance and result from Morocco, who will now take on Portugal in the quarter-finals! Congratulations to them and their manager, it’s been an amazing tournament from them.

So who are my new favourites? I think we’ll see more surprises, but Brazil are flying right now so it’s hard not to choose them.

See below for the quarter-finals in full:

Netherlands vs Argentina

Brazil vs Croatia

France vs England

Morocco vs Portugal