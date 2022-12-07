(Video) Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus smiling and singing as footage emerges following his surgery

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been seen smiling and singing following his surgery. 

Jesus recently suffered an injury playing for Brazil at the World Cup, and the Arsenal forward needed surgery according to the Telegraph. 

The procedure appears to have gone smoothly, with Jesus filmed on his girlfriend’s Instagram story, smiling and singing whilst hobbling around on crutches.

The injury doesn’t appear to have dampened the spirits of Jesus, despite him missing the World Cup and potentially a portion of the remainder of the Premier League season.

