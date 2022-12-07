(Video) Bukayo Saka interrupts conversation to ask England legend for photo in wholesome moment

Bukayo Saka was pictured interrupting a conversation between David Beckham and Gareth Southgate to ask for a photo.

With Saka still being just 21 years old, meeting some famous, legendary footballers could still be slightly overwhelming for the Arsenal winger.

England legend Beckham was in conversation with Jack Grealish and Southgate before Saka swooped in to ask for a photo, as seen in the video below.

It was a wholesome moment from Saka, who saw his opportunity and had to take it.

