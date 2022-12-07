Video: “One of my favourites” – Harvey Elliott has new bromance with Liverpool teammate

Liverpool have returned from their mid-season break as the squad are in Dubai for a training camp and two games, with some of the Reds stars being asked about what they got up to during their time off.

Harvey Elliott was one of the interviewed stars as he spent some of his holiday time with popular teammate Kostas Tsimikas.

The Liverpool youngster seems to have struck up a bromance with the Greek star and spoke about their relationship with Liverpool’s media team.

Speaking about his time with Tsimikas, Elliott said: “He’s an unbelievable guy, one of my favourites in the world, to be honest.

“He has got a lovely family around him so to be able to spend time with him and go for food, just have a nice holiday with him; he is a great company, to say the least.

“Anyone who has experienced it you know exactly what I mean. He is just a bubbly guy to be around and he always picks you up.

“If you are feeling down or not feeling it in the morning, he is always energetic. What a guy and what a player to be around.”