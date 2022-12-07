Video: Roy Keane strips off after scoring winning goal in pundits match on Micah Richards

Wednesday signalled an off day at the World Cup and pundits from both the BBC and ITV decided to relax from football by playing some football. 

Both broadcasters played each other in a pundits match and the game went to a golden goal, which was scored by none other than Manchester United legend, Roy Keane.

The former midfielder played a ball over the top before following up on a teammate’s shot to score the winner on his good friend Micah Richards.

The pundit celebrated by taking off his shirt and swinging it in the air, a bit of an overreaction the man himself might say.

