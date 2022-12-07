West Ham loanee and Croatia star Nikola Vlasic has had a clear dig at Hammers fans when speaking to reporters after a World Cup match with Japan.

The Croatian left the London club to join Italian club Torino on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window and has been impressive during his time in Turin so far.

Vlasic has bagged four goals and three assists in 16 games for Torino this season but there is likely no way back for the 25-year-old at the London Stadium, which is something the player knows himself when speaking during one of his latest interviews at the World Cup.

Gazzetta dello Sport spoke with Vlasic after Croatia’s game with Japan (as quoted via Sport Witness) and he dedicated his team’s penalty shootout win to the Torino fans, whilst having a clear dig at West Ham supporters.

Vlasic said: “I feel like sharing this joy [making it to World Cup quarter-final] with Torino fans. They are fantastic.

“From the first day I arrived in the city, they took me by the hand. When I meet them on the street, they always repeat to me ‘Grande Toro’, ‘Grande Toro’. Everyone asks me to stay for a long time.

“I’m very happy at Torino, let’s see what happens in the summer, but right now I just want to enjoy the joy and fun of wearing that shirt and thinking about winning games to make them happy.”

Vlasic was never given a real chance at West Ham and that is something Hammers fans recognised, so it is a bit strange that the Croatia international had a small dig at them.