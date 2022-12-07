Juventus are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international was apparently on Juve’s radar in the summer and it seems they remain keen on the player, who ultimately ended up moving from Lyon to West Ham.

This is according to a report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web, who suggest that a move for Paqueta would likely require the sales of other midfielders such as Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Paqueta has been a little inconsistent at West Ham so far, but he’s shown some moments of real quality and one imagines the club won’t be keen to lose him so soon.

The 25-year-old is currently shining for Brazil at the World Cup and so it seems unlikely that anything involving his future will be resolved just yet.

Still, this is one for the Hammers to ponder, while Paqueta himself may also favour a move to a big name like Juve and the chance to play in a different league that might be more suited to his playing style.