West Ham summer signing could be on the move again as Juventus consider surprise deal

West Ham FC
Posted by

Juventus are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international was apparently on Juve’s radar in the summer and it seems they remain keen on the player, who ultimately ended up moving from Lyon to West Ham.

This is according to a report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato Web, who suggest that a move for Paqueta would likely require the sales of other midfielders such as Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie.

Paqueta has been a little inconsistent at West Ham so far, but he’s shown some moments of real quality and one imagines the club won’t be keen to lose him so soon.

Lucas Paqueta joined West Ham in the summer
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ace could be open to Newcastle United transfer following summer interest – journalist
Belgian star announces retirement from international football after disappointing World Cup
Leicester man set to be offered to Inter in January

The 25-year-old is currently shining for Brazil at the World Cup and so it seems unlikely that anything involving his future will be resolved just yet.

Still, this is one for the Hammers to ponder, while Paqueta himself may also favour a move to a big name like Juve and the chance to play in a different league that might be more suited to his playing style.

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.