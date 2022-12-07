West Ham in intensive talks to sell their 5ft 10in winger who just joined the club

West Ham United are reportedly intensifying talks over selling Nikola Vlasic to Torino.

The 25-year-old has not been at West Ham long, but joined Torino on loan in the summer in a bid to get his career back on track after a lack of impact at the London Stadium last season.

It now looks like West Ham and Torino are negotiating making this deal into a permanent one as soon as possible, according to Italian newspaper Torino Granata.

Hammers fans won’t be too bothered about seeing Vlasic leave, but it’s a shame he couldn’t quite find his feet in David Moyes’ side.

The Croatia international has plenty of potential but just doesn’t look quite right for Premier League football.