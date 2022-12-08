Cody Gakpo has claimed he will “think about it” if Manchester United make a move for him.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were interested in signing Gakpo during the summer transfer window.

After failing to secure a move away from PSV, Gakpo has kicked on in Holland, becoming one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe.

Gakpo has also taken the World Cup by storm, scoring three goals in four games so far for his country.

Now, Gakpo has spoken about a potential Manchester United transfer in the future, and confirmed that he thought about the move in the past.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there? Now I wait everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions,” said Gakpo, as quoted by NRC.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United terminated, Erik ten Hag could be on the hunt for a new attacker during the January transfer window.

With Gakpo managing 36 goals and assists in all competitions already this season, there’s no doubt he’d be an excellent addition to this Manchester United squad.