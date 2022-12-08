AC Milan looking to rival Barcelona in pursuit of Arsenal star

AC Milan are looking to rival Barcelona in their pursuit of Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. 

A recent report from Spanish outlet SPORT claimed that Barcelona were taking a look at Martinelli during the World Cup. Due to their financial issues, a transfer in the immediate future seems unlikely, but Martinelli is now attracting interest from another European club.

According to Calciomercatoweb, AC Milan are considering Martinelli as a replacement for Rafael Leao, if the Portuguese forward leaves the club in the January transfer window.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring in Arsenal’s win over Liverpool.
The chances of Arsenal allowing Martinelli to leave the club seem slim considering how he’s quickly developed into a key player under Mikel Arteta.

However, if Milan offload Leao, they could have a hefty transfer budget which could tempt Arsenal into making the sale.

According to GOAL, Arsenal signed Martinelli for a fee of just £6m, so they may look to cash in if the price is right and bank on their recruitment team to find the next hidden gem from South America.

Selling Martinelli halfway through a season when Arsenal are pushing for the Premier League title, however, wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

