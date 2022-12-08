Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Tammy Abraham could be available for just £43m.

Abraham left Chelsea in 2021 after Romelu Lukaku rejoined his former club. Since moving to Roma, Abraham has kicked on to become a key player for the Italian side, but clubs in the Premier League have shown an interest in signing him.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb recently claimed that Arsenal are interested in Abraham, and with the news of Gabriel Jesus’ injury, their interest could be accelerated in the January transfer window.

Calcio Mercato have also reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Abraham, who could be a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite his fine form for Roma since joining the club, Radio Radio have now reported that Abraham is unhappy and could be sold for a fee of around £43m, much less than the £68.6m buy-back clause that Chelsea have.

Abraham recently missed out on England’s World Cup squad, so moving back to England where he will undoubtedly be seen more regularly by Gareth Southgate could be a smart move if he’s looking to push his international career.